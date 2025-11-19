The Indian Awaaz

Sri Lankan President says country’s political agenda will not be shaped by communal divides

Nov 19, 2025
Anura Kumara Dissanayake PREZ OF SRI LANKA

AMN / WEB DESK

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake told Parliament yesterday that the country’s political agenda will not be shaped by communal divides. He said defeated political groups are attempting to provoke ethnic tensions as other forms of opposition lose momentum. During the debate on spending for the Defence and Public Security ministries, he noted that some factions are trying to frame recent events as communal flashpoints.

The dispute over a Buddha statue in Trincomalee was cited as an example, even though officials are already managing the underlying administrative and legal issues. He outlined the events leading to the confrontation. The site had long operated as a canteen despite a 2014 permit. The Coast Conservation Department later issued an order to remove unauthorised structures.

An appeal to the Environment Ministry failed, and a time extension sought by monks to approach the Court of Appeal lapsed on 14 November. The statue was briefly moved for security reasons and later returned under protection. The matter is now before the court, which has halted both new construction and demolition until a proper land survey is completed.

