इंडियन आवाज़     09 Oct 2023 10:19:07      انڈین آواز

Sri Lanka set to take over chairmanship of Indian Ocean Rim Association

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Sri Lanka is set to take over the chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) during the 23rd Council of Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for October 11, 2023, in Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry in an announcement said that the association’s member states will hold discussions on collaboration in various sectors, including trade and investment, maritime safety and security, fisheries management, disaster risk management, and the blue economy, among others. The deliberations will be guided by recommendations from the 25th Committee of IORA Senior Officials being held today and tomorrow.

Sri Lanka will hold the chairmanship of the association from 2023 to 2025, with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh ceremoniously handing over the chairmanship to Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister M.U.M. Ali Sabry.

The IORA, an intergovernmental organization established in 1997, comprises 23 member states and 11 dialogue partners hailing from regions surrounding the Indian Ocean.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار سے تجاوز

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور تنزانیہ کی صدر نے آج نئی دلی میں وسیع ترمعاملات پر تبادلہ خیال کیا

AMN / NEW DELHI @MEAIndia وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور تنزانیہ کی صدر سا ...

پانچ ریاستوں راجستھان، مدھیہ پردیش، تلنگانہ، چھتیس گڑھ اور میزورم میں اسمبلی چناؤ کی تاریخوں کا اعلان

@ECISVEEP انتخابی کمیشن نے آج پانچ ریاستوں، راجستھان، مدھیہ پر ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart