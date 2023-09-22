Sports Minister cancels trip after China bars 3 Indian athletes from Asian Games 

AMN

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday cancelled his scheduled visit to China as the government lodged a strong protest after three Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh were denied entry into China for the 19th Asian Games that begin in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu were discriminated against by Chinese authorities who refused the sportspersons entry in a “targeted and pre-meditated manner”, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The rest of the team, which includes seven other players and staff, flew to Hong Kong and then boarded a flight to Hangzhou.