Speaker Om Birla reiterates India’s Zero tolerance policy against terrorism to Korean delegation

Jul 19, 2025
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Friday met a parliamentary delegation from South Korea in which he reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to its Zero Tolerance policy against terrorism. During a meeting with the  delegation led by   former Prime Minister of South Korea  Kim Boo Kyum in New Delhi,

Mr Birla briefed the delegation on Operation Sindoor, under which India’s response was measured, non-provocative, and aimed exclusively at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralizing threats. He affirmed that India’s Zero Tolerance policy is being implemented resolutely through robust legislation and capable institutions. He expressed hope for Korea’s continued support in India’s fight against terrorism. The Lok Sabha Speaker thanked South Korea  for condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack and conveyed appreciation to the Speaker of the Korean National Assembly for the message of condolence following the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad. Mr  Birla said that India, as the world’s largest democracy, deeply values the shared commitment to democratic principles.

