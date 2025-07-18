SpaceX VP lauds Bangladesh’s efficiency in facilitating Starlink launch

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

SpaceX Vice President Lauren Dreyer has praised the Bangladeshi government’s swift and coordinated support in facilitating the launch of Starlink in the country, calling it one of the most efficient efforts the company has seen globally. “We operate in 150 countries and territories. We have never seen such efficiency and decisiveness. On behalf of all my colleagues at SpaceX, I extend our appreciation to you. We look forward to working closely with your team,” she said during a meeting with Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Friday.



Yunus welcomed the SpaceX delegation and spoke about Bangladesh’s unique challenges and needs. “It’s a lovely time of year here, the monsoon season. Greenery and water everywhere. At the same time, we face challenges of flooding and waterlogging, which highlight the need for dependable technology to maintain connectivity,” he said. He emphasized the urgent requirement for improved digital access in remote hill tract regions lacking education and healthcare infrastructure.

“We’ve set a target to introduce online education in 100 schools and are prioritising digital healthcare so people in remote areas can consult doctors online. Medical histories will be stored digitally, making follow-ups easier,” he explained.



Highlighting maternal health and diaspora concerns, he added, “Pregnant women can now consult doctors from home, and Bangladeshi expatriates can avoid language barriers by consulting local doctors online. We are piloting these initiatives here, but they can be expanded globally.” Dreyer, moved by Yunus’ vision, said, “The example you are setting here can be shared with other leaders. If Professor Yunus can do it in his country, then others can as well.”