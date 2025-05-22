Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Southwest Monsoon likely to arrive early this year, says IMD

May 22, 2025
Representational image

India Meteorological Department has said that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to arrive early this year, forecasting monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 2 to 3 days.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and Gujarat during the next 2-3 days. Northeast India’ regions including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall till Sunday.

The Weather agency said that heavy rainfall is also likely over West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand till tomorrow. Light rain has also been predicted for Delhi-NCR region today. IMD forecast a storm with a wind speed of 40-50 kilometer per hour over Rajasthan till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, last evening, the national capital region witnessed heavy showers with hailstorm reported over some areas which brought much needed respite from heat. Dust storm with strong winds affected Traffic movement, Delhi Metro and flights. Strong winds uprooted many trees in several areas of Delhi city and suburbs.

