Social unity & equality lead nation on path of development, says President Murmu at Mahatma Gandhi University

President Droupadi Murmu today said that social unity and equality lead the nation on the path of development. Addressing the first convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University at Motihari in Bihar, the President said that simplicity and truthfulness is a necessity for prosperity.

She appealed to students to follow the path suggested by the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.  

President Murmu highlighted the diversity of Bihar in terms of geography and crop variety. She said the regional uniqueness and specifications can be capitalised for employment and self-employment of youths. The President said the regional diversity will lead to the development of people. President Murmu conferred degrees and medals to students and researchers at the convocation ceremony. A total of 1085 students and researchers were awarded degrees today. Besides Indian students, pupils from Nepal, Bangladesh and Burundi were also given degrees. 

The President also conferred Chanakya fame actor and director Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi with honorary doctorate at the function. She also felicitated former MP and industrialist RK Sinha with an honorary doctorate.

President Murmu conferred 10 meritorious students and researchers with gold medals and degrees at the function. The Chancellor of the University Dr. Mahesh Sharma announced the establishment of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Interdisciplinary Centre at the University.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the seven years old university will soon get permanent building. Mr. Kumar said the state government will provide the necessary 300 acres of land and all the process of allotment within three days. The Chief Minister said if required government will also help in the construction of the building of the University. 

