Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong’s People’s Party secures landslide victory in elections        

May 4, 2025

Singapore’s long-ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) secured another landslide victory in the general elections, extending its 66-year rule.

Election Department has announced that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s PAP won 82 Parliamentary seats after vote counting concluded, with five additional seats won uncontested, giving them a total of 87 out of 97 seats.

The opposition Workers’ Party retained its 10 seats.

The PAP’s popular vote rose to 65.6 per cent, up from a near-record low of 61 per cent in 2020 polls.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan protests China’s airspace ‘violation’ near disputed islands

May 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Approves $310M F-16 Training and Sustainment Package for Ukraine

May 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

White House Confirms Military Parade on June 14 to Mark US Army’s 250th Anniversary & President Trump’s Birthday

May 4, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong’s People’s Party secures landslide victory in elections        

4 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan protests China’s airspace ‘violation’ near disputed islands

4 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SCIENCE / TECH

India successfully conducts maiden flight trial of Stratospheric Airship Platform

4 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Jaishankar discusses Pahalgam terror attack with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

4 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!