Singapore PM Lawrence Wong’s People’s Party secures landslide victory in elections        

Singapore’s long-ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) secured another landslide victory in the general elections, extending its 66-year rule.

Election Department has announced that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s PAP won 82 Parliamentary seats after vote counting concluded, with five additional seats won uncontested, giving them a total of 87 out of 97 seats.

The opposition Workers’ Party retained its 10 seats.

The PAP’s popular vote rose to 65.6 per cent, up from a near-record low of 61 per cent in 2020 polls.