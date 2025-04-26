Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sikkim Landslides: Chungthang-Lachung Road Partially Cleared, Over 1000 Stranded Tourists Evacuated to Gangtok

Apr 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

After heavy rains on April 24, 2025, triggered massive landslides in North Sikkim, the Chungthang-Lachung road was blocked at six major points. Restoration efforts by BRO and local authorities cleared the road for light vehicles on Saturday, enabling the safe evacuation of over 1000 stranded tourists to Gangtok.

Senior officials, including DC Mangan and SP Mangan, monitored operations, while local organizations such as the Pipons of Lachung Dzomsa, police, and tourism bodies lent support.

Further evacuations are scheduled tomorrow via the Lachen-Dongkela route, and authorities are encouraging tourists to explore Dzongu as an alternative destination.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat: Over 550 illegal immigrants detained across Ahmedabad & Surat

Apr 26, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

14 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Released from Sri Lankan Prisons Arrive in Chennai

Apr 26, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haryana CM Announces ₹50 Lakh Assistance, Govt Job for Family of Lt. Vinay Narwal Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Apr 26, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat: Over 550 illegal immigrants detained across Ahmedabad & Surat

26 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

14 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Released from Sri Lankan Prisons Arrive in Chennai

26 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sikkim Landslides: Chungthang-Lachung Road Partially Cleared, Over 1000 Stranded Tourists Evacuated to Gangtok

26 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haryana CM Announces ₹50 Lakh Assistance, Govt Job for Family of Lt. Vinay Narwal Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack

26 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!