Sikkim Landslides: Chungthang-Lachung Road Partially Cleared, Over 1000 Stranded Tourists Evacuated to Gangtok

AMN/ WEB DESK

After heavy rains on April 24, 2025, triggered massive landslides in North Sikkim, the Chungthang-Lachung road was blocked at six major points. Restoration efforts by BRO and local authorities cleared the road for light vehicles on Saturday, enabling the safe evacuation of over 1000 stranded tourists to Gangtok.

Senior officials, including DC Mangan and SP Mangan, monitored operations, while local organizations such as the Pipons of Lachung Dzomsa, police, and tourism bodies lent support.

Further evacuations are scheduled tomorrow via the Lachen-Dongkela route, and authorities are encouraging tourists to explore Dzongu as an alternative destination.