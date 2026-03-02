Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Two Major Farmer Reforms: New Seed Act and Revised Pesticide Act in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Last Updated on March 2, 2026 12:38 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said, the Central Government is set to implement two major reforms in the interest of farmers. These include a new Seed Act and a revised Pesticide Act. The Agriculture Minister said this while addressing a press conference at Mussoorie in Uttarakhand.

The Agriculture Minister also informed that the government is updating a major digital platform. Under the “Ek Bharat” initiative, an AI-based system has been developed to enable farmers to access all essential information at a single place.

Mr. Chouhan stated that the government aims to empower farmers through technology and strong legislation, so that agricultural production increases and farmers’ income improves.