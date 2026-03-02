The Indian Awaaz

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Two Major Farmer Reforms: New Seed Act and Revised Pesticide Act in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mar 2, 2026

March 2, 2026

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said, the Central Government is set to implement two major reforms in the interest of farmers. These include a new Seed Act and a revised Pesticide Act. The Agriculture Minister said this while addressing a press conference at Mussoorie in Uttarakhand.

The Agriculture Minister also informed that the government is updating a major digital platform. Under the “Ek Bharat” initiative, an AI-based system has been developed to enable farmers to access all essential information at a single place.

Mr. Chouhan stated that the government aims to empower farmers through technology and strong legislation, so that agricultural production increases and farmers’ income improves.

