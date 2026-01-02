Share Bazar Jan 02: बाजार में तेज़ी, सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी नए रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर बंद

Last Updated on January 2, 2026 11:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

BIZ DESK

भारतीय शेयर बाजारों में शुक्रवार को मजबूती देखने को मिली और व्यापक स्तर पर खरीदारी के चलते प्रमुख सूचकांक बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए। हालांकि, एफएमसीजी सेक्टर में दबाव बना रहा। कारोबारी सत्र के अंत में बीएसई सेंसेक्स 573.41 अंक यानी 0.67 प्रतिशत की तेजी के साथ 85,762.01 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ। वहीं एनएसई निफ्टी 182 अंक या 0.70 प्रतिशत चढ़कर 26,328.55 पर पहुंच गया। दिन के दौरान निफ्टी ने 26,332.15 का नया ऑल-टाइम हाई भी छुआ।

बाजार की तेजी में चुनिंदा हैवीवेट और सेक्टोरल शेयरों का अहम योगदान रहा। सेंसेक्स के शेयरों में एनटीपीसी, ट्रेंट, बजाज फाइनेंस, स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया और पावर ग्रिड सबसे ज्यादा बढ़त में रहे। दूसरी ओर, आईटीसी, कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक, एक्सिस बैंक और भारती एयरटेल में बिकवाली का दबाव देखा गया और ये शेयर लाल निशान में बंद हुए।

ब्रॉडर मार्केट की बात करें तो मिडकैप और स्मॉलकैप शेयरों ने भी निवेशकों को आकर्षित किया। निफ्टी मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स 1.01 प्रतिशत और निफ्टी स्मॉलकैप 100 इंडेक्स 0.72 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ बंद हुआ, जो यह दर्शाता है कि निवेशकों की जोखिम लेने की क्षमता बनी हुई है।

सेक्टर-वाइज प्रदर्शन में निफ्टी ऑटो, मेटल, पीएसयू बैंक, रियल्टी और कंज्यूमर ड्यूरेबल्स इंडेक्स में एक प्रतिशत से अधिक की तेजी दर्ज की गई। ऑटो और मेटल शेयरों में मजबूत मांग और सरकारी बैंकों में वैल्यू बाइंग से इन सेक्टरों को समर्थन मिला। इसके विपरीत, निफ्टी एफएमसीजी इंडेक्स 1.19 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ एकमात्र कमजोर सेक्टर रहा, जहां मुनाफावसूली देखने को मिली।

कुल मिलाकर, मजबूत घरेलू संकेतों, सेक्टोरल रोटेशन और निवेशकों के सकारात्मक रुख के चलते बाजार में तेजी का माहौल बना रहा, जिससे नए साल की शुरुआत उत्साहजनक रही।

Auto Stocks Lead Market Rally

Auto shares emerged as strong performers, with buying interest driven by expectations of stable demand, improving margins and optimism around upcoming earnings. Both passenger vehicle and two-wheeler stocks saw gains as investors positioned themselves ahead of monthly sales data and festive-season demand outlook.

Metal Shares Gain on Firm Cues

Metal stocks moved higher amid supportive global cues and expectations of steady infrastructure spending. Select steel and non-ferrous metal stocks attracted fresh inflows, reflecting confidence in demand from construction and manufacturing sectors.

PSU Banks Extend Uptrend

Public sector bank stocks continued their upward momentum, supported by optimism over asset quality improvement and sustained credit growth. Investors remained positive on government-owned lenders due to better balance sheets and valuation comfort compared to private peers.

Realty Stocks Attract Buying

Real estate stocks witnessed strong gains as investors bet on stable housing demand and improved cash flows. Lower inventory levels and steady residential sales in key urban markets supported sentiment across major realty players.

Consumer Durables See Fresh Inflows

Consumer durables stocks advanced on expectations of resilient domestic consumption. Improved discretionary spending and demand for appliances and electronics helped the sector outperform broader benchmarks.

Energy and Power Stocks Support Indices

Energy and power stocks provided key support to benchmark indices. Gains in power generation and transmission companies reflected expectations of rising electricity demand and continued focus on infrastructure development.

FMCG Stocks Under Pressure

Fast-moving consumer goods stocks were the only major laggards, with the sector seeing profit-booking after recent gains. Concerns over margin pressures and selective valuation worries weighed on key FMCG names.

Telecom and Select Financials Face Profit Booking

Telecom stocks and select private lenders ended lower as investors trimmed positions in defensives and high-valued stocks, preferring cyclical and growth-oriented sectors.