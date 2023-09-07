Sensex gains 385 points, Nifty to settle at 19,727 On Sep 7

The key domestic share indices witnessed gains of more than half a percent on 7th Sep 2023. The BSE Sensex closed above the 66,200 mark while the NSE Nifty finished above the 19,700 level. Both indices rose amid mixed global cues.



The Sensex gained 385 points, or 0.58 percent, to end at 66,266. The NSE Nifty also rose 116 points, or 0.59 percent, to settle at 19,727.



In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index accelerated 0.8 percent and the Small-cap index rose 0.4 percent.



In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 20 companies appreciated while those of 10 others declined.



The overall market breadth was positive as shares of 2,240 companies appreciated and 1,439 companies declined. A total of 128 shares remained unchanged.