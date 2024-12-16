Secular Constitution of country is result of efforts by JUH, says Maulana Arshad Madani

JuH organises historic Muslim Conference in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

By Andalib Akhter

Outrightly rejecting the Waqf Amendment Bill, the president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani on Sunday said that the secular Constitution of the country is the result of the efforts of the ancestors of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, who made sacrifices at every step to free the country from the curse of slavery. “Today, when the Constitution is being trampled and disgraced, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has become active once again to protect it” he said.

Addressing a huge gathering of Muslims in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, Maulana Madani said “where is the justice in Bill that someone else takes care of what belongs to us”? He also explained the flaws in the bill, stating that the voice raised here today will echo in corridors of power and will make it clear that Muslims cannot accept the Waqf Amendment Bill at any cost because this is a religious matter for us, and we cannot tolerate any interference in it.

Maulana Madani said that in the meeting with the Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the presence of all the members, we stated that this bill has not just one or two, but countless flaws. Therefore, we cannot accept any bill that changes the status of Waqf and the intentions of the Waqif (Donor).

He further said that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is not a political party; it is a purely religious organization. Who is in power, who comes, who goes, who contests elections, who succeeds, who faces defeat, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has had no interest in any of this since the independence of the country. We love our country; this country is ours, and our ancestors have lived here for thousands of years. We prioritize peace, harmony, brotherhood, and living with love and affection for one another. This is because we believe that as long as the atmosphere of love and affection remains, this country will thrive and progress. But if this mutual love and affection is set ablaze, this country will be destroyed and ruined.

He said that Muslims are loyal to their country; they want to maintain peace and order. Before or after independence, there has never been a Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind conference in Kadapa. We had announced at the Delhi conference that five lakh people would gather at the Kadapa Conference. We are immensely pleased to see that, by Allah’s grace, you have made our statement come true. More than five lakh people are present at today’s conference; this vast ground has become too small. Your gathering in such a large number shows how deeply concerned and anxious you are about what is happening in the country at this moment. He added that our purpose was not just to gather a crowd but to show the rulers of this state what the Muslims in their region want.

Maulana Madani said that the government in the centre, which is bringing the Waqf Amendment Bill and now raising the slogan of a Uniform Civil Code, is not standing on its own feet but on crutches. One crutch has been provided by Nitish Kumar, and the other by Chandrababu Naidu. Through this historic gathering today, we want to make both these parties aware that the greatest threat to the country at this time is to its secular constitution. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to protect it, because if the constitution survives, the country will survive, and if the country survives, we all will survive.

He said that on the completion of 75 years of the Constitution’s enforcement, there is a debate on it in both houses of Parliament. Apparently this seems like a good sign, but the fundamental question is whether the directive principles of the Constitution are being followed honestly? Certainly not. The tragedy is that while the Constitution is being praised and oaths are taken in its name, those who praise it do not implement it in their actions and conduct. As a result, we witness the unfortunate sight of the Constitution being violated regularly. He added that if the principles of the Constitution were being followed, we would not have the need to hold a “Save Constitution Conference” today.

Maulana Madani addressed all the issues that the community is facing today. While highlighting the flaws of the Waqf Amendment Bill, he said, it is claimed that this bill is being brought to protect Waqf, but the dangerous amendments made in it are proving that this bill is being introduced to seize Waqf and deprive Muslims of their ancestor’s valuable assets. We want to convey this message to the state government here that if the Constitution is to be saved, this bill must be rejected.

He also said that the voice rising from here today is not just being heard in this state and country, but across the entire world. Therefore, we want to make it clear to those in power that Muslims cannot support the Waqf Amendment Bill at any cost, as it is a religious matter for us.

Amidst the resounding slogans, Maulana Madani said, we are alive in this country, we will stay here, and we will be buried in this soil. Our religion is not one that will be erased. History is a witness that those who declared the destruction of Islam were themselves wiped out, while Islam remained alive and will remain alive until the Day of Judgment.

On this occasion, a draft containing five lakh signatures was also presented to Maulana Madani on behalf of the Jamiat Ulama of Andhra Pradesh. This draft will soon be presented to the Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu. This is not just a draft with signatures, but the voice of protest from the Muslims of only three districts of Andhra Pradesh against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Speaking on the occasion, the President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, highlighted the role of Muslims in the framing of the secular constitution of India.

The important thing is that this conference in Kadapa also broke down the barriers of schools of thought. To make the gathering historic, the Muslims here rose above thoughts differences and worked hard, so much so that people from all sects not only opened the doors of their mosques for the guest participants but also arranged food and refreshments for them. Maulana Madani praised the spirit of the Muslims of Kadapa and said that in today’s circumstances, unity like this is needed, and by doing so, the Muslims of Kadapa have shown a new path to the Muslims of the entire country.

The conference were excellently moderated by the General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Mufti Ma’soom Saqib. He also played an important role in organizing and making this conference historic. Furthermore, the President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Tamil Nadu, Mufti Sabeel Ahmad, and General Secretary Hafiz Sharif, the President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Mufti Ghyasuddin Rahmani, the President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Karnataka, Maulana Abdul Rahim Rashidi, and General Secretary Mohibullah Amin, along with other social personalities, were also present.