AMN

Secretary (Economic Relations) in Ministry of External Affairs Dammu Ravi attended the Sherpas meeting of India, Israel, United Arab Emirates, United States I2U2 countries in New York on the sidelines of 78th United Nations General Assembly UNGA.

The Sherpas unveiled the new I2U2 website, which will enhance cooperation between the member countires and partnerships across the globe. They also launched the I2U2 Private Enterprise Partnership.