SC collegium recommends transfer of Chief Justices across 5 High Courts

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of the Chief Justices of Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand and Madras High Court. The collegium was headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

A resolution uploaded on the apex court website stated that Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been transferred from Rajasthan to the Madras High Court, while Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been transferred from Tripura to the Telangana High Court. Justice MS Ramachandra Rao has been transferred from Jharkhand to the Tripura High Court, and Justice KR Shriram has been sent from Madras to the Rajasthan High Court. The collegium has also recommended the transfer of Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar to the Madras High Court from the Telangana High Court.