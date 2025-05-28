Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

SC collegium recommends transfer of Chief Justices across 5 High Courts

May 28, 2025
SC collegium recommends transfer of Chief Justices across 5 High Courts

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of the Chief Justices of Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand and Madras High Court. The collegium was headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

A resolution uploaded on the apex court website stated that Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been transferred from Rajasthan to the Madras High Court, while Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been transferred from Tripura to the Telangana High Court. Justice MS Ramachandra Rao has been transferred from Jharkhand to the Tripura High Court, and Justice KR Shriram has been sent from Madras to the Rajasthan High Court. The collegium has also recommended the transfer of Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar to the Madras High Court from the Telangana High Court.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

Jun 17, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!