इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2023 03:46:29      انڈین آواز

SC asks Punjab, Delhi, UP and Rajasthan governments to to check air pollution

Leave a comment
Published On: By
FILE

AMN

Supreme Court has asked Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to stop stubble burning to check air pollution in Delhi NCR region. The apex court observed that there can’t be a political battle all the time and they want the stubble burning to stop.

A bench comprising Justices SK Kaul, Sudhanshu Dhulia and PK Mishra said that something has to be done immediately. The court also directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to make local SHO responsible for implementing court’s direction on stubble burning under the supervision of DGPs and the Chief Secretary.

The apex court also observed that schemes like odd-even for vehicles to tackle pollution issues are mere optics. It said that a smog tower installed as per earlier order is not working, and directed the government to ensure it is repaired. The next hearing will take place on November 10

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: ایمبولینسوں پر بمباری سے یو این چیف ’دہشت زدہ‘

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ کی پٹی میں ...

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

UNESCO unveils action plan to regulate Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

38 journalists, media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Report

Web Desk The death toll of journalists and media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 ros ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart