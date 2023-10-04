SBI launches Mobile Handheld Device to enhance accessibility and convenience in availing banking services

State Bank of India SBI today launched Mobile Handheld Device to enhance accessibility and convenience in availing banking services to the customers. This device will provide cash withdrawal, cash deposit, fund transfer, balance inquiry and mini statement at doorsteps of customers. The initiative will particularly benefit customers who face challenges in accessing Bank Branch or Customer Service Point outlets due to health issues, Senior citizens and Divyangjans. Additionally, the bank plans to expand its offerings by including services such as enrolments under social security schemes, account opening, remittance and card-based services shortly.