Saudi crown prince on official visit to US

Nov 18, 2025

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman departed the Kingdom for the US on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince will be undertaking an official working visit and was invited by US President Donald Trump.

During the visit, he will meet with Trump to discuss relations between their countries and ways to enhance them in various fields. Issues of common interest will also be discussed. 

Saudi Arabia and the US have seen steadily growing economic ties throughout a relationship spanning more than 80 years, beginning with oil and expanding to defense and technology in recent years.

What began as a reliance on oil and gas has expanded to more diverse economic collaboration built on Vision 2030 initiatives.

18 November 2025
