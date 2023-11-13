S Jaishankar calls on UK PM Rishi Sunak and his family on occasion of Diwali at his home in London

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar called on Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and his family on the occasion of Diwali at his home in London yesterday. Mr. Sunak and his family warmly welcomed Dr. Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar.

During the meeting, they expressed their best wishes as Indian communities around the world began Diwali celebrations.

Dr. Jaishankar also visited and prayed at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London. He interacted with the Indian community there. In a social media post, Dr. Jaishankar said, he prayed for the peace, harmony, and prosperity of the Indian community around the world. He added that the Indian community’s contributions are raising India’s profile around the world. Dr. Jaishankar is on a five-day official visit to the United Kingdom till 15th of this month.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India and the UK have a growing bilateral partnership. Both countries share a warm and thriving relationship. The India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched in 2021 along with the India-UK Roadmap 2030. The Roadmap is a commitment to a partnership that delivers for both countries. The Ministry said Dr Jaishankar’s visit will give a new impetus to the friendly ties between the two countries.