Russian officials confirm death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in plane crash

Russian officials have confirmed the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, after genetic analysis of bodies found in Wednesday’s plane crash. Prigozhin led a short-lived armed rebellion against Russia’s military leadership in June. It was seen as the biggest challenge ever to President Vladimir Putin’s authority since he came to power.



The Investigative Committee said, the identities of all 10 victims have been established and corresponded to those on the flight’s passenger list. Prigozhin’s private jet came down northwest of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all those on board. The Kremlin has denied speculation it was to blame for the crash.