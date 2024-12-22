The Indian Awaaz

Russian defence ministry says it downed 42 Ukrainian drones overnight

Dec 22, 2024

WEB DESK

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday its air defence systems destroyed 42 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions during the night.

Twenty drones were shot down over the Oryol region, eight drones each were destroyed in the Rostov and Bryansk regions, five in the Kursk region and one over Krasnodar Krai, the ministry said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

One attack triggered a fire at a fuel infrastructure facility in the village of Stalnoi Kon, said Andrei Klychkov, the governor of Oryol.

“Fortunately, thanks to the quick response, the consequences of the attack were avoided – the fire was promptly localised and is now fully extinguished. There were no casualties or significant damage,” he said.

It was the second week in a row where fuel infrastructure facilities in Oryol have been attacked.

The heads of the Rostov and Bryansk regions said there were no casualties or damage after the latest drone attacks.

