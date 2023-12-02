Russia: President Putin nods to increase number of military personnel in Army by nearly 170,000.

MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an executive order to increase the number of military personnel in the Russian Armed Forces by nearly 170,000, reports TASS

According to the decree, which was posted on the Kremlin website on Friday and comes into effect on the day of signing, the total number of people serving in the Russian Armed Forces has been set at 2,209,130, including 1,320,000 servicemen.

Under the previous decree, which has been in force since January 1, 2023, this figure was 2,039,758 people, including 1,150,628 servicemen.