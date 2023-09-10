Russia holds local elections in occupied parts of Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia is holding local elections in occupied parts of Ukraine that Moscow annexed a year ago. Russia holds partial control. Voting for the Russian-controlled legislatures will be held in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine. Those legislatures will then appoint local Kremlin-loyal governors. According to sources, the voting has already begun in most of the regions and will conclude on Sunday. It has been denounced by Kyiv and the West. They have called the elections fake and a sham.