Russia: Death toll from concert hall terrorist attack rises to 133

The search operation is underway

AMN / WEB DESK

The death toll from the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow has climbed to 133 people, reports TASS quoting Russian Investigative Committee.

“As the rubble was being removed in the concert hall of the Crocus City Hall, the number of people killed in the terrorist attack has risen to 133. The search operation is underway,” the statement said.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow. According to the Russian Health Ministry, 147 people were injured. Eleven suspects involved in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including four hitmen who were trying to make off heading towards the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that, according to preliminary information, the Ukrainian side had been preparing ‘a gap’ in the border for the terrorists to cross it. He vowed to identify and hold to account all those behind the attack on the Crocus City Hall and declared March 24 a day of nationwide mourning.

