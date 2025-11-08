The Indian Awaaz

RSS will work for social harmony, says Mohan Bhagwat

Nov 8, 2025

RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat today said that his organisation will initiate dialogue to end divisions in society. Speaking as part of a lecture series on 100 years of Sangh journey-new horizons in Bengaluru today, Bhagwat said they will work for social harmony by bridging divisions in society.

He pointed out that during the 1857 First War of Independence, both Hindus and Muslims came together to fight for freedom from the British rule.

Mr. Bhagwat said the Britishers realised this unity as a threat to their rule and began widening the divide in Indian society. He said, RSS will initiate an outreach programme to end such a divide. 

Speaking about other initiatives of RSS, he said, the organisation will reach out to caste leaders and heads of religious sects at the block level as part of Sadbhavana Karya. This aims at uplifting the community and resolving problems and conflicts. He called out to the civil society to contribute in their capacity for social harmony. 

