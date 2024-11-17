The Indian Awaaz

Rohingya crisis going to become an issue for rest of the world: Bangladesh Foreign Adviser

Nov 16, 2024

WEB DESK

Unless the Rohingya crisis is resolved, it is going to become an issue for the rest of the world, said the Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh Md Touhid Hossain on Saturday. He said there is a potential threat of unresolved Rohingya Crisis not just for Bangladesh, but the region and beyond.

“There will be a point in time when they (Rohingya) will become a serious problem not only for Bangladesh but also for our neighbours and people from far away,” he expressed fear. The Adviser was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Bay of Bengal Conversation at a hotel in Dhaka.

Bangladesh has hosted over a million Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar as refugees in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char since 2017. Regarding growing concerns over the future of the Rohingya youth, Hossain said the young generations who have no hopes for the future are not likely to sit idle and watch what others do, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

“There is no light at the end of the tunnel and I don’t think the Rohingya issue is going to be resolved very quickly and easily,” he said, adding that each country has its own interest and Bangladesh has become a victim of circumstances.

Hossain said Bangladesh has not received the expected level of support from its major neighbouring countries regarding resolving the Rohingya crisis.

