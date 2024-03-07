FreeCurrencyRates.com

RBI, Bank Indonesia sign MoU to promote use of local currencies for cross-border transactions

AMN

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Bank Indonesia (BI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Mumbai on Thursday for establishing a framework to promote the use of local currencies viz. the Indian Rupee (INR) and the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) for cross-border transactions.

The MoU was signed by the Governor of Reserve Bank of India Mr. Shaktikanta Das and the Governor of Bank Indonesia Mr. Perry Warjiyo. This collaboration marks a key milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation between RBI and BI.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the RBI said the MoU on establishing a framework for cooperation in the area of cross-border transactions in local currencies between India and Indonesia, aims to promote the use of INR and IDR bilaterally. It said this will eventually contribute to promoting trade between India and Indonesia as well as deepen financial integration and strengthen the long historical, cultural and economic relations between India and Indonesia.

The RBI said the MoU covers all current account transactions, permissible capital account transactions and any other economic and financial transactions as agreed upon by both countries.

It added that this framework would enable exporters and importers to invoice and pay in their respective domestic currencies, which in turn would enable the development of an INR-IDR foreign exchange market. The use of local currencies would optimise costs and settlement time for transactions.

