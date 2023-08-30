Raksha Bandhan being celebrated in different parts of India…

AMN

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated in different parts of the country. On this occasion, sisters tie colorful Rakhi around the wrist of their brothers and pray for their prosperity, health and well-being. In return, brothers pledge to protect and support their sisters and present them gifts.



President Droupadi Murmu has greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In her message, she said, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of love between brothers and sisters. The President said, on this day, sisters tie Rakhi to their brothers and pray for their happiness, prosperity and good health.

She said, this festival gives people the message of protecting the sisters and daughters as well as protecting the glory of the country. The President hoped that the festival of love, affection and faith will nurture the spirit of harmony in the society and enhance the respect for women.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the nation on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. In his message, the Vice President said the celebration of Raksha Bandhan embodies the beautiful bond of love that binds brothers and sisters and holds them together in mutual trust and commitment. He urged people to resolve to stand by ‘Nari Shakti’ as they commit to take India to greater glory. He hoped that the festival adds joy and happiness in everyone’s lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people on Rakshabandhan. In a message, Mr Modi said, the auspicious festival of Rakshabandhan, dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, is a sacred reflection of Indian culture. The Prime Minister wished that the festival will deepen the feeling of affection and harmony in everyone’s life.

School girls tied Rakhi to Mr Modi at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.