Rajasthan: Eleven killed, 15 injured in road accident near Bharatpur

At least eleven people were killed and at least 15 injured when a trailer rammed into their bus from behind in Bharatpur district in Rajasthan early this morning. The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am.

The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Police said that five men and six women died on the spot. The deceased were from Dihor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district. The injured have been admitted in Bharatpur District Hospital.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the death of devotees due to the mishap in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. They wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of 2 lakh rupees each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and 50,000 rupees each to the injured.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has condoled the loss of lives in the road accidents in Bharatpur.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh rupees each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the mishap. The injured would be given 50,000 rupees each.

