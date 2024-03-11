In Rajasthan, 25 senior leaders of State Congress including two former ministers joined BJP on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and State President CP Joshi. These include former CM Ashok Gehlot’s close aide and former Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, former Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Nagaur’s prominent Jat leaders and former MLAs Richpal Singh Mirdha and Vijaypal Singh Mirdha. Former minister Khiladi Lal Bairwa, considered close to former deputy CM Sachin Pilot also changed sides.