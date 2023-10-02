Raj Bhavan Mizoram hosts Grand Gandhi Jayanti Exhibition to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 2023

AMN

A three-day exhibition titled “The Grand Gandhi Jayanti Exhibition” was set into motion at the Circular Lawn in Raj Bhawan at the heart of Aizawl, Mizoram on Monday. This is the first time that an exhibition of its kind attracting the public at large is being hosted at Raj Bhawan.

Inaugurating the Exhibition, Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati paid rich tribute to Mahatma Gandhi – the Father of the Nation. In his speech, the Governor said that “the main idea behind this event is the promotion of local goods and artisans, in line with Gandhiji’s philosophy”. Dr. Kambhampati said that Swadeshi Movement was an important event in the struggle for freedom. He said that Gandhiji described Swadeshi as the Soul of Swaraj.

Self-sufficiency in all respects was the important goal of the National Movement, said the Governor and added that Gandhiji was focused on handloom and handicrafts as important tools for attaining economic independence.

Citing the recently launched PM Vishwakarma scheme, the Governor said the Union Government has many schemes under which sincere artisans and workers are being supported. Dr Kambhampati also expressed the belief that micro, small and medium industries can help transform the economy of Mizoram.

Attending the function, Commerce & Industries Minister Dr. R Lalthangliana encouraged the artisans and craftsmen of the State to bring out the finest products so that they could be exported to foreign countries. Saying that Mizos are innovative and had the ability of entrepreneurship, the Minister said that people are ready to buy the best quality products irrespective of their prices.

The three-day Exhibition enriched with the participant of 52 stalls showcasing the products of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Khadi and other Cottage products will go till October 4.