इंडियन आवाज़     02 Oct 2023 11:58:25      انڈین آواز

Raj Bhavan Mizoram hosts Grand Gandhi Jayanti Exhibition to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 2023

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

A three-day exhibition titled “The Grand Gandhi Jayanti Exhibition” was set into motion at the Circular Lawn in Raj Bhawan at the heart of Aizawl, Mizoram on Monday. This is the first time that an exhibition of its kind attracting the public at large is being hosted at Raj Bhawan.

Inaugurating the Exhibition, Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati paid rich tribute to Mahatma Gandhi – the Father of the Nation. In his speech, the Governor said that “the main idea behind this event is the promotion of local goods and artisans, in line with Gandhiji’s philosophy”. Dr. Kambhampati said that Swadeshi Movement was an important event in the struggle for freedom. He said that Gandhiji described Swadeshi as the Soul of Swaraj.

Self-sufficiency in all respects was the important goal of the National Movement, said the Governor and added that Gandhiji was focused on handloom and handicrafts as important tools for attaining economic independence.

Citing the recently launched PM Vishwakarma scheme, the Governor said the Union Government has many schemes under which sincere artisans and workers are being supported. Dr Kambhampati also expressed the belief that micro, small and medium industries can help transform the economy of Mizoram.

Attending the function, Commerce & Industries Minister Dr. R Lalthangliana encouraged the artisans and craftsmen of the State to bring out the finest products so that they could be exported to foreign countries. Saying that Mizos are innovative and had the ability of entrepreneurship, the Minister said that people are ready to buy the best quality products irrespective of their prices.

The three-day Exhibition enriched with the participant of 52 stalls showcasing the products of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Khadi and other Cottage products will go till October 4.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

لوک سبھا اسپیکر نے صفائی مہم میں حصہ لیا۔

،پارلیمنٹ کے احاطے میں صفائی مہم کا انعقاد کیا گیا۔، نئی ...

چنبیلی کا پھول،پرفیوم کاسب سے مہنگا جز

وہ کیا خاص بات ہے جوچنبیلی کو عالمی عطروں کے سب سے بیش قیمت او ...

دنیا کے تیس کروڑ بچے انتہائی غربت کا شکار

UN PHOTO عندلیب اختر انتہائی غربت کو کم کرنے کی عالمی پیشرفت ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped sphere of Earth’s influence: ISRO

AMN India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence today by trav ...

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart