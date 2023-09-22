Rahul Gandhi visits Danish Ali Home gives him Solace

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Congress leader and Promoter of Muhabbat ki Dukan, Rahul Gandhi today visited the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali at his residence amid the uproar over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s abusive remarks against the BSP leader in Lok Sabha.

Talking to media after meeting Danish Ali, Rahul Gandhi said, “Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan (opening a shop of love in the market of hate).”

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and MP Imran Pratapgarhi also accompanied Rahul Gandhi.

Felt I was not alone: Danish Ali

Following the visit, an emotional Danish Ali said he felt he was “not alone”. “Rahul Gandhi came here to boost my morale. He said do not take it to heart and take care of your health. I felt relieved that I was not alone,” he said. The BSP MP further remarked that it was an attack on “democracy and the Constitution”.

“It is regrettable that the shops of hatred on the streets are now being set up in the new Parliament during Amritkal. Lok Sabha is our protector,” he said.