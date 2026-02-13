The Indian Awaaz

Rahul Gandhi meets Farmers discusses plan for nationwide agitation against Trade Deal

Feb 13, 2026

Last Updated on February 13, 2026 10:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

 Amid growing debate over the implications of the proposed India–US trade agreement on the agricultural sector, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday met representatives of farm unions from across the country at Parliament House to discuss concerns over the deal’s potential impact on agriculture.

Farm union representatives expressed strong opposition to the proposed pact, stating that opening the market to agricultural imports could adversely affect cultivators of corn, soybean, cotton, fruits and nuts.

Rahul Gandhi said the agreement had opened the door for agricultural imports and cautioned that several more crops could soon be impacted. He stressed the need for safeguards to protect small and marginal farmers and ensure that trade policy does not undermine domestic agriculture.

Both Gandhi and the union representatives discussed plans for a nationwide agitation and mass mobilisation to oppose the trade deal, stating that a coordinated national movement would be launched if farmers’ concerns were not addressed.

Leaders present included members of the All India Kisan Congress, GKS Rajasthan, Bharatiye Kisan Mazdoor Union, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha Kerala, BKU Krantikari, Progressive Farmers Front, BKU Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Aam Kisan Union, Kisan Congress Punjab, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha India, Jammu and Kashmir Zamidara Forum, Haryana Kisan Sangarsh Samiti, Krishak Samaj, and the South Haryana Kisan Union, among others.

