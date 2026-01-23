Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt could reopen to increase humanitarian efforts   

Last Updated on January 23, 2026 9:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt could reopen within days, raising expectations of increased humanitarian access as recovery efforts continue following the war in Gaza. Ali Shaath, head of Gaza’s interim administration, said the crossing was expected to open “in both directions” next week, without giving a specific date. Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Shaath said preparations were underway to facilitate the reopening, a move that could allow additional aid into Gaza and permit travel out of the territory.

Israeli media reported that Israel’s cabinet is expected to meet on Sunday to discuss the possible reopening of the crossing and the terms under which it would operate, citing officials familiar with the matter. Israel has kept Rafah closed since a ceasefire agreement was reached in October, despite provisions calling for the resumption of aid flows.

The reopening of Rafah has been a key element of the US-backed peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump, which envisaged unhindered humanitarian access through the crossing. Its continued closure has been widely cited as one of the main gaps in the implementation of the agreement. The Rafah crossing, located at Gaza’s southern edge, has long been a vital lifeline for the enclave’s population. Before October 7, 2023, Gaza relied on at least 600 aid lorries a day. Although the ceasefire called for a return to those levels, aid deliveries averaged 144 lorries a day in November and 158 in December. Shaath leads the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a technocratic body established in January 2026 to oversee governance, reconstruction and humanitarian coordination under the Gaza Board of Peace.