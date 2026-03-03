Qatar Airways flights remain suspended amid airspace closure

Last Updated on March 3, 2026 6:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Qatar Airways announced Tuesday that its flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

In a statement posted on its official account on the social media platform X, the airline said operations will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of the country’s airspace.

Qatar Airways advised passengers to monitor the latest flight updates through its official website, qatarairways.com, or via the Qatar Airways mobile application.

Ministry of Interior extends all types of entry visas for one month

The Ministry of Interior has extended all categories of entry visas that have expired or are nearing expiration for a period of one month, subject to further extension in line with developments, effective from Saturday, February 28, 2026.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry confirmed that the extension will be processed automatically through the approved electronic systems, with exemption from fees, and without the need to visit the relevant departments or submit additional applications.

Regarding entry visas of all types that incurred violations prior to February 28, the Ministry clarified that the concerned individuals must first settle the prescribed reconciliation fine for the period of overstay. Thereafter, the extension and fee exemption shall apply to them effective from the aforementioned date.

The Ministry of Interior continues to monitor developments and take necessary measures as needed to ensure the stability of the legal status of residents and visitors.

The Ministry urges everyone to stay indoors, to refrain from going out except when absolutely necessary, to stay away from windows and open areas, and to comply with the official instructions issued by the competent authorities to safeguard public safety, calling for following its official accounts for any further updates.