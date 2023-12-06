इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2023 11:43:50      انڈین آواز

Putin arrives in UAE; expected to discuss wars in Gaza and Ukraine, oil production with UAE President

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mr Putin is expected to discuss the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as oil production, with the UAE President.
The Russian president is also scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia later today to meet with the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Kremlin said that the two leaders will discuss the ways to promote de-escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and Sudan will also be discussed with both the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Kremlin officials said that Mr Putin will also travel to Iran tomorrow to meet with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and discuss the Gaza war.

