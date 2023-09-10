Protests going on against French military in Niamey

AMN/ WEB DESK

Hundreds of protesters are demonstrating in front of the French military base in Niamey, the capital and largest city of Niger, demanding the French troops to leave the country. The protests have been going on for the past six days. The military junta had asked France and some others to leave soon after assuming the power to which France did not respond as it does not accept the Junta rulers.



Dissatisfaction has been ripe against France in the people of many African nations including Niger, as they were all once French colonies and they claim that France never provided any support or stood with them.