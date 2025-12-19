Priyanka Gandhi Signals a New Force in Lok Sabha

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s debut in the Lok Sabha is fast emerging as one of the notable political developments of the current Parliament, with the Congress MP from Wayanad steadily asserting herself as a serious and engaged law maker.

At 52, Priyanka’s presence in the House has given a fresh push to the Congress and the wider Opposition, with party colleagues viewing her entry as a morale booster at a crucial political moment. In just four parliamentary sessions, she has taken the lead on several issues, underlining her intent to play an active role rather than remain a symbolic presence.

Her first major initiative came in the form of a Rule 193 motion seeking a discussion on the alarming levels of air pollution in the national capital. Although the government agreed to hold a debate, the matter could not be taken up following the adjournment of the Lok Sabha on December 18. Parliamentary observers, however, say the move reflected her focus on issues with direct public impact.

Priyanka Gandhi’s over 90 per cent attendance across four sessions has further strengthened the perception of a committed parliamentarian eager to learn the procedures and nuances of the House.

She entered the Lok Sabha on November 23, 2024, after winning the Wayanad by-election, necessitated by her brother and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat.

From the Union Budget to discussions on Operation Sindoor, and speeches made in “Hindi”, punctuated with sharp political messaging and patriotic slogans, Priyanka Gandhi’s interventions have left a distinct imprint, marking the arrival of a new and confident voice in Parliament.