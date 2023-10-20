Prime Minister Modi speaks to President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, offers humanitarian aids

Around 1,200 people have been brought back from Israel under Operation Ajay in five flights so far. Briefing media in New Delhi, Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said these include 18 Nepali nationals.



Mr. Bagchi said India is closely watching the situation and more flights will be planned from Tel Aviv depending upon the situation.



Replying to a query, Mr Bagchi said India has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Israel and the international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He also reiterated India’s position on Palestine in favour of direct negotiations for establishing a two-state solution. He said India has also expressed concern about the civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation. He added that India has urged the strict observance of international humanitarian law.



The spokesperson said that India has been supporting Palestine and Palestinian refugees through significant contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. He said 29.53 million dollars has been contributed to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency between 2002 and 2023. He said the annual contribution was increased from 1.25 million to 5 million dollars in 2018. India has pledged this contribution of five million for the next two years.



Replying to another query on cooperation with the Maldives, Mr. Bagchi said the assistance and platforms that India has provided to the island nation have contributed significantly in areas like people’s welfare, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and combating illegal maritime activities. Over the last five years, more than 500 medical evacuations have been carried out by Indian personnel, saving 523 Maldivian lives. More than 450 multifaceted missions have been carried out to safeguard the maritime security of Maldives during the last five years. The spokesperson said that India has been the first responder for the Maldives in any disaster scenario and New Delhi looks forward to constructively engaging with the incoming administration and discussing ways to enhance bilateral relationship further.