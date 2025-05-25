Prime Minister chairs meeting on good governance with CMs of NDA ruled states

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a day-long conclave of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers in New Delhi. During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to add momentum to development trajectories and ensure the benefits of a double-engine government reach the people in an effective manner.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that he also spoke about building stronger synergies in key areas be it cleanliness, sanitation, healthcare, youth empowerment, agriculture, technology and more. Mr Modi also said that they had extensive deliberations about various issues and various states showcased their best practices in diverse areas including water conservation, grievance redressal, strengthening administrative frameworks, education, women empowerment, sports and more.

The meeting, organised by the BJP’s Good Governance Department, focussed on good governance issues. BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also participated in the deliberations.Twenty Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers belonging to all 20 NDA ruled States discussed good governance issues.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda said that two resolutions were passed during this conclave in which the first resolution was related to Operation Sindoor and the second was related to government’s decision on conducting Caste Census. Mr Nadda said that in the resolution on Operation Sindoor, the leaders hailed the valour and courage of Indian armed forces in targeting the terror hubs in Pakistan. Mr Nadda further added that the BJP wants to clarify that it does not do politics of casteism as bringing the backwards into the mainstream is a necessity of the society.

Leaders at this conclave also discussed the best practices by different NDA state governments. Respective State Chief Ministers demonstrated presentations on their initiatives. Meeting also deliberated upon forthcoming events including first anniversary of NDA Government formed on 9th of June last year , Completion of a Decade of International Yoga Day and the 50th anniversary of Imposition of Emergency on 25th June.