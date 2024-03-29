FreeCurrencyRates.com

Prez Murmu Expresses Grief On Loss Of Lives road accident in Ramban

10 dead after cab falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Ramban

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed grief on the loss of lives in a vehicle accident in Ramban area on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. In a social media post, the President offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Ten people were killed after an SUV skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and fell into a gorge in Ramban district on Friday.

Officials added that a cab travelling on the way from Jammu to Srinagar went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge near the Battery Chashma in Ramban district late Thursday evening.

The vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and it fell into a 300-feet gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1.15 am, they said. Ten people have died, the officials said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are at the spot. The bodies of 10 passengers have been recovered amid heavy rains, the officials said.

They said that the car’s driver, Balwan Singh (47) of Amb Ghrotha in Jammu, and Vipin Mukhiya Bhairagang of West Champaran in Bihar are among the deceased.

“A relief and rescue operation was immediately launched. Due to rain and darkness, the rescue operation has still not been able to trace the ill-fated vehicle and its occupants.”

