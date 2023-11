President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday paid floral tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. On the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of State for Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi also paid tribute. The President and the Vice President also joined the tribal group dance performance in the parliament premises.