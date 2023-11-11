इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2023 12:06:50      انڈین آواز

President, Vice President extend Diwali greetings to citizens in India and abroad

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar have extended greetings and best wishes on the eve of Deepawali to all citizens living in India and abroad. The President said, Deepawali is a festival of joy and happiness and it is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and justice over injustice. President Murmu added that the festival of Deepawali illuminates the conscience and inspires everyone to work for the welfare of humanity. President Murmu called on to celebrate the festival of lights safely and take a pledge for nation-building by contributing to the conservation of the environment.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, the festival reaffirms the belief in living a righteous and virtuous life and performing duty to the best of the ability under all circumstances. He hoped that this Deepawali would be a beacon of joy and happiness to take the country towards a future full of prosperity and success.

