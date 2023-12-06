President Putin to visit Saudi Arabia and UAE

AMN / WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow, to shore up bilateral ties and discuss energy and regional politics. Making the announcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the discussion on conflict between Israel and Hamas, and international politics are on the agenda of the meetings during the Russian leader’s visit.

In Saudi Arabia, Mr Putin will hold talks on trade, international politics and humanitarian aid with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Russian leader will meet his counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the UAE for a discussion on trade, energy, tourism and education.

Mr Putin has limited his international travel since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him, accusing the Russian leader of deporting Ukrainian children. Neither the UAE nor Saudi Arabia have signed the ICC’s founding treaty, which means they would not have to arrest him.