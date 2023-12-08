इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2023 01:41:52      انڈین آواز

President Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hold discussions in Riyadh

AMN / WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Saudi prime minister, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have held discussions in Riyadh. Both the leaders held discussions on issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economy and investments, as well as various aspects of cooperation in multilateral formats. They also discussed further cooperation on oil prices as members of OPEC. According to Kremlin spokesperson, the cooperation would continue within OPEC, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia. During their meeting, both the leaders also touched upon the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

Earlier, President Putin arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday evening for his second leg of the tour, after concluding his working visit to the United Arab Emirates. During his talks with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi,  the Russian leader suggested focusing on bilateral relations and on the situation around the world, such as in the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and in Ukraine.

