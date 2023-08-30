President Murmu, VP Dhankhar greet people of Kerala on the occasion of Onam

Onam being celebrated; Prez, VP, PM greet people on occasion

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar have greeted all citizens especially, people of Kerala on the occasion of Onam. In her message, the President said, the festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a unique example of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage. She added that this festival is also an occasion to express gratitude towards nature and the celebration of this festival by all irrespective of their religious and caste identities also gives a message of social harmony.

In his message, the Vice President said, Onam is a celebration of unity, harvest and cultural richness, binding communities in a tapestry of traditions. He added that this festival is also an occasion to honour the tireless efforts of the farming community and to express gratitude to Mother Nature for her bounty.