PRESIDENT MURMU IN MAURITIUS; MEETS PRESIDENT ROOPUN AND PM JUGNAUTH

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu reached Mauritius yesterday (March 11, 2024) on her first State Visit to the country. In a special gesture, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth along with members of his Cabinet and senior Mauritian dignitaries, received the President at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport upon arrival with full state honours.

In her first engagement of the day, President Droupadi Murmu met the President of Mauritius, Shri Prithvirajsing Roopun at State House, Le Reduit. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the unique and multi-faceted India-Mauritius relationship. President Murmu also visited the Ayurvedic Garden which was set up in the grounds of the State House last year.

Later, the President visited Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden, Pamplemousses and laid a wreath at the Samadhi of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and Sir Anerood Jugnauth.

In the evening, Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth received the President and hosted a banquet in her honour.

In her banquet remarks, the President said that in a short span of 56 years as an independent nation, Mauritius has emerged as one of the leading democracies, an epitome of pluralism, a prosperous country, a prestigious international financial centre, thriving tourist destination, and most importantly – among the safest and peaceful countries in the world. She appreciated the visionary Mauritian nation-builders who made the economy a “Mauritian Miracle” that inspires not only Africa but the entire world.

The President said Indians take pride in the success of their brothers and sisters in Mauritius. She noted that the rapid pace of progress in our bilateral ties in recent years has been possible because both our governments give priority to each other, and invest in this relationship.

She also announced a new special provision for Mauritius under which Mauritians of 7th generation Indian origin would now be eligible for Overseas Citizenship of India – enabling many younger Mauritians to reconnect with the land of their ancestors.

The President said that as India moves forward towards becoming a developed country, we will continue to take close partners like Mauritius along with us. India will continue to be a source for global peace and prosperity, following its core values of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and “Sarvajana Sukhina Bhavantu”. 

