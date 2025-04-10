Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu holds bilateral talks with Slovakian counterpart

Apr 10, 2025
President Droupadi Murmu held a one-on-one meeting and delegation-level talks with her Slovakian counterpart, Peter Pellegrini, in Bratislava yesterday. The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and issues of shared global and regional interests. On the second day of her state visit to Slovakia, President Murmu will visit ministry of foreign affairs and participate in various events. 

Akashvani Correspondent reports that today, the President will visit the Jaguar Land Rover factory in Slovakia at the India Business forum. President will also participate in the convocation ceremony of Constantine the Philosopher University in Nitra. President will be conferred with ‘honouris causa’ by the University.

Earlier, President Murmu attended a banquet hosted in her honour by President Peter Pellegrini at the historic Bratislava Castle. The President thanked the Government and the people of Slovakia for the warm welcome and hospitality. She said that from yoga and ayurveda to Indian cuisine, the love for Indian culture in Slovakia is a testament to our strong people-to-people connections. She reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

