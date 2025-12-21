President Murmu gives assents to G RAM G Bill, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (Viksit Bharat-G RAM G) Bill, 2025. The Parliament had earlier passed it during the winter session. The Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households. The Ministry of Rural Development highlighted that this marks a significant milestone in the transformation of rural employment policy. It added that the Act seeks to advance empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based delivery.

The Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.