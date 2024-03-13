President Murmu Departs From Mauritius After Completing Her 3-Day Official Visit

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu departed from Mauritius after completing her three-day official visit. Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, bid farewell to the President at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport. During the last day of her visit, delegation-level talks were held in the National Assembly of Mauritius, attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

This resulted in the signing of four MoUs to strengthen collaboration and bilateral ties. The MoU included one between the Public Service Commission, Mauritius, and the Union Public Service Commission of India, another one included a protocol to amend the India-Mauritius Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) to comply with Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Minimum Standards was finalised. An MoU was also signed between the International Financial Services Centres Authority (GIFT City) and the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius. Both countries also exchanged an MoU between the Central Bureau of Investigation, India, and the Independent Commission Against Corruption/Financial Crimes Commission of Mauritius.

On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also virtually inaugurated 14 small development projects assisted by India and unveiled the foundation stone for the New Forensic Science Laboratory funded by India.

Highlighting the importance of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Mauritius, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra during a press briefing said that the relationship between India and Mauritius is special, and Mauritius is an important partner in India’s neighbourhood policy, SAGAR initiative, and African countries outreach.

Speaking about India-assisted projects in Mauritius, Mr. Kwatra said that 96 India-assisted community development projects are dispersed throughout Mauritius. He emphasised that India’s development projects in Mauritius are tailored to meet Mauritian priorities, focusing on enhancing financial and infrastructure capabilities.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu visited the Aapravasi Ghat and the Intercontinental Slavery Museum. The Ghat holds significant importance in the history of Mauritius. Located in Port Louis, it was an immigration depot built in 1849 to receive indentured laborers from India and several other African and Asian countries, who used to work in the island’s sugar estates. The site was declared a national monument in 1987 and was renamed from Immigration Depot to Aapravasi Ghat. The Intercontinental Slavery Museum commemorates the contributions of hundreds of thousands of African and Asian slaves to the Mauritian colonial economy and society.

Before departing for New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu visited the sacred Ganga Talao and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. Ganga Talao holds special cultural, geological, natural, religious, and spiritual significance in the lives of Mauritians, especially among the Hindu community. During the holy week of Maha Shivratri, nearly four lakh pilgrims from different countries visit Ganga Talao to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.